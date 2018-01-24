Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in southwest Phoenix late Tuesday night, according to police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in southwest Phoenix late Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said a man was found shot in the chest around 11 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened around the corner from where he was located and was either driving or driven to where somebody heard the commotion and called 911.

Officers are searching for a suspect but no viable description is available at this time.

