Lawmaker wants safety testing of Arizona's medical marijuana

Lawmaker wants safety testing of Arizona's medical marijuanaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Authorities arrest man found storing a human head in a bucket
Authorities arrest man found storing a human head in a bucket
Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies have arrested a man after human remains were found to be in his possession.More >
Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies have arrested a man after human remains were found to be in his possession.More >
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.More >
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.More >
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
Woman ready to give birth dies in crash on way to hospital
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >
6-year-old girl dies days after flu diagnosis, parents say
6-year-old girl dies days after flu diagnosis, parents say
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
Coolidge residents witness parachuting accident
A horrifying accident in Coolidge. People there started the day watching helplessly as a man fell from the sky, tangled in his parachute.More >
A horrifying accident in Coolidge. People there started the day watching helplessly as a man fell from the sky, tangled in his parachute.More >
Family of autistic boy detained by Buckeye officer files $5M lawsuit
Family of autistic boy detained by Buckeye officer files $5M lawsuit
The family of a 14-year-old autistic boy plans to sue the City of Buckeye for $5 million after a confrontation between the teen and an officer made headlines last summer.More >
The family of a 14-year-old autistic boy plans to sue the City of Buckeye for $5 million after a confrontation between the teen and an officer made headlines last summer.More >
Volunteer arrested after Arizona border agents seen dumping water
Volunteer arrested after Arizona border agents seen dumping water
A volunteer for an organization that tries to prevent immigrants from dying in the Arizona desert was arrested several hours after the group released videos showing Border Patrol agents kicking over water bottles left for those crossing into the U.S. illegally.More >
A volunteer for an organization that tries to prevent immigrants from dying in the Arizona desert was arrested several hours after the group released videos showing Border Patrol agents kicking over water bottles left for those crossing into the U.S. illegally.More >
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
PD: Man tried to sexually assault 17-year-old McDonald's employee
PD: Man tried to sexually assault 17-year-old McDonald's employee
A Phoenix man is facing a sexual assault charge after police say he forced a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee into a bathroom and touched her inappropriately.More >
A Phoenix man is facing a sexual assault charge after police say he forced a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee into a bathroom and touched her inappropriately.More >
PD: Man hit by car after exiting Uber he attempted to crash in Tempe
PD: Man hit by car after exiting Uber he attempted to crash in Tempe
According to the Tempe Police Department, a man was struck by a vehicle after exiting an Uber he attempted to crash in Tempe early Tuesday morning.More >
According to the Tempe Police Department, a man was struck by a vehicle after exiting an Uber he attempted to crash in Tempe early Tuesday morning.More >
Derek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.
Click to learn more about Derek.
This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Lawmaker wants safety testing of Arizona's medical marijuana
Lawmaker wants safety testing of Arizona's medical marijuana
A state lawmaker has drafted legislation that would require medical marijuana products to undergo independent tests for safety and accurate labeling for the first time in Arizona.More >
A state lawmaker has drafted legislation that would require medical marijuana products to undergo independent tests for safety and accurate labeling for the first time in Arizona.More >
Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals
Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals
One Tempe neighborhood says a short-term rental is ruining the atmosphere.More >
One Tempe neighborhood says a short-term rental is ruining the atmosphere.More >
Mesa Fire & Medical first in Phoenix area to use drones on emergency calls
Mesa Fire & Medical first in Phoenix area to use drones on emergency calls
So far, they have used the drones on search and rescues in the desert, helping with surveying the flood damage in Mayer and other incidents.More >
So far, they have used the drones on search and rescues in the desert, helping with surveying the flood damage in Mayer and other incidents.More >
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
A Peoria takes snacking to a whole new level with mini stadiums filled with snacks. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Coolidge Sky diver injured when parachute tangles
VIDEO: Coolidge Sky diver injured when parachute tangles
A sky diver was injured in Cooledge Monday morning when his parachute became tangled and he fell to the ground.More >
VIDEO: Peoria woman hospitalized with flesh eating bacteria
VIDEO: Peoria woman hospitalized with flesh eating bacteria
A local woman is hospitalized with a flesh eating bacteria. At first she thought it was the flu, but after several visits to doctors, she got the stagering prognosis.More >
VIDEO: Dog fighting for life needs your help
VIDEO: Dog fighting for life needs your help
The Animals Benefit Club of Arizona is reminding dog owners to pay attention to their pets and asking everyone for help saving the life of a dog who was diagnosed with valley fever that went untreated, they believe, for more than a year. Delilah was surrender to a clinic for euthanasia. Full story @ https://goo.gl/Gv1Pzr. (Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)More >
The Animals Benefit Club of Arizona is reminding dog owners to pay attention to their pets and asking everyone for help saving the life of a dog who was diagnosed with valley fever that went untreated, they believe, for more than a year. Delilah was surrender to a clinic for euthanasia. Full story @ https://goo.gl/Gv1Pzr. (Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)More >
Police issue tsunami warning following Alaska earthquake
Police issue tsunami warning following Alaska earthquake
(Source: CNN)More >
VIDEO: People in Phoenix condo complex have no water or gas for 2 weeks
VIDEO: People in Phoenix condo complex have no water or gas for 2 weeks
People at a Phoenix condo complex have been without water and gas for two weeks and want to know when they will be turned back on. (Monday, January 22, 2018)More >