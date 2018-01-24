Lawmaker wants safety testing of Arizona's medical marijuana

Posted: Updated:
A state lawmaker plans to proposal a measure that would require medical marijuana products to undergo independent tests for safety and accurate labeling for the first time in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A state lawmaker plans to proposal a measure that would require medical marijuana products to undergo independent tests for safety and accurate labeling for the first time in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Unlike most states with medical marijuana programs, Arizona does not establish contaminant standards for cannabis or require that cannabis products be tested in any way. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Unlike most states with medical marijuana programs, Arizona does not establish contaminant standards for cannabis or require that cannabis products be tested in any way. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A report last month by CBS 5 Investigates found mold on medical marijuana sold in the Valley that would not meet standards set by other states. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A report last month by CBS 5 Investigates found mold on medical marijuana sold in the Valley that would not meet standards set by other states. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
State Sen. Sonny Borrelli said the accurate labeling requirement would also apply to THC content. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) State Sen. Sonny Borrelli said the accurate labeling requirement would also apply to THC content. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A state lawmaker has drafted legislation that would require medical marijuana products to undergo independent tests for safety and accurate labeling for the first time in Arizona.

State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu, said he intends to introduce the bill later this week.

Unlike most states with medical marijuana programs, Arizona does not establish contaminant standards for cannabis or require that cannabis products be tested in any way. A report last month by CBS 5 Investigates found mold on medical marijuana sold in the Valley that would not meet standards set by other states.

[RELATED: Lab tests find mold on medical marijuana sold in Phoenix; 'It should be pulled off the shelf']

Borrelli’s legislation would require dispensaries to disclose all chemicals and pesticides used during cultivation on product labels. Independent labs authorized by the state would confirm the accuracy of those labels through testing. The certified labs would also specifically test for mold.

“This is supposed to be medicine. Let’s treat it like a medicine,” Borrelli said. “The patient has a right to know what's in their medicine.”

The labeling requirements would take effect Jan. 1, 2019. If tests determine the labeling is incorrect, dispensaries would be required to correct a product’s labeling before sale. Borrelli said the accurate labeling requirement would also apply to THC content.

“If they’re going to advertise 20 percent THC and it gets tested at 5 percent, they need to re-label,” he said.

Borrelli’s bill would also require that all medical marijuana products be sold in childproof containers.

The Lake Havasu Republican said he has been working with stakeholders in the medical marijuana industry for some time and expects to have bipartisan support, but the bill will face an uphill battle.

Under Arizona law, it’s difficult for the legislature to make changes to voter-approved initiatives such as the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act. To pass, the bill will need a supermajority: approval by three-fourths of both the House and the Senate. 

“I’m actually very confident we will be able to get this accomplished,” he said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Derek StaahlDerek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.

Click to learn more about Derek.

Derek Staahl

This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.

Hide bio