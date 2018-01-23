Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals

The homeowner says that he does spend some time living in the home himself but loves the option of being able to rent out when he is out of town. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In 2016, Senate Bill 1350 was passed into law which prohibits cities and municipalities from banning the listing and use of short-term rentals like Airbnb.

The idea was to encourage people to avoid the big chain hotels and looking something local and in turn pumping more money into the local economy.

However, one Tempe neighborhood says that it's ruining the atmosphere.

James Corkins has lived on South Holbrook Lane for the past six years. He loved the neighborhood until his next-door neighbor sold her home to an out-of-state investor. The investor soon began to make changes that some in the area aren't too thrilled about.

"It's kind of an apartment building-slash-hostel situation," Corkins said.

Corkins and several of his neighbors are now trying to get the law changed, pushing back on allowing people to convert single-family homes into a sort of apartment building. Tempe City Councilwoman Lauren Kuby believes regulation for these types of rentals needs to be returned to the city level.

"The investor took a five-bedroom house, tore out the living room and dining room and family rooms and put in five additional bedrooms and created an extra floor," she said.

We spoke with the investor who owns the home, Juan Pulido. He says that he does spend some time living in the home himself but loves the option of being able to rent out when he is out of town.

Also, Pulido said he has invested nearly $300,000 into the property, saying that he is helping the local economy. Again, what he has done with the home is perfectly legal. Councilwoman Kuby says she wants to state law changed at some point to possibly bring more power to the local government.

