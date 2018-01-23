Avoid the shock In PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
Exploring Sedona in the new year
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
2017 weather report in Arizona
The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.More >
A flu like none other, the 1918 influenza outbreak
Lots of people are out with the flu across the state. Fever, body aches and a cough that just won’t let up. While flu today is miserable on its own, nothing compares to the flu of 1918.More >
Lawmaker wants safety testing of Arizona's medical marijuana
Lawmaker wants safety testing of Arizona's medical marijuana
A state lawmaker has drafted legislation that would require medical marijuana products to undergo independent tests for safety and accurate labeling for the first time in Arizona.More >
A state lawmaker has drafted legislation that would require medical marijuana products to undergo independent tests for safety and accurate labeling for the first time in Arizona.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.More >
Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals
Tempe neighborhood up in arms over short-term rentals
One Tempe neighborhood says a short-term rental is ruining the atmosphere.More >
One Tempe neighborhood says a short-term rental is ruining the atmosphere.More >
Mesa Fire & Medical first in Phoenix area to use drones on emergency calls
Mesa Fire & Medical first in Phoenix area to use drones on emergency calls
So far, they have used the drones on search and rescues in the desert, helping with surveying the flood damage in Mayer and other incidents.More >
So far, they have used the drones on search and rescues in the desert, helping with surveying the flood damage in Mayer and other incidents.More >
