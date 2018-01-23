Avoid the shock In Phoenix

Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? 

Well, with the dry air and cooler temperatures, it’s true, there is a rise of static electricity.

Static electricity is caused by electrons that move from one surface to another. You can build up electricity by just moving across the floor and once you touch something, you get shocked.

Warm and moist air will help lessen the charge, definitely not a problem in the summertime. 

In the winter, when the air is dryer and colder, you are more likely to get shocked. Dryer air is like an insulator that will build up a charge.

Here are some ideas to help avoid getting shocked.

Buy "Static Guard" spray, it works! You can find it at your local Target for just $1.99. 

This also helps. I put two dryer sheets in my pockets and it solves that problem.

Wear leather soled shoes and more cotton clothes. Wool and nylon clothing can get sticky. Also, buying a humidifier would help. The humid air will help dissipate the charge. 

    •   