Marine killed in Coolidge parachute accident was from California

A California family is mourning the loss of a young Marine, killed in a parachuting accident in Coolidge on Monday.

Twenty-two-year-old Alex Romero was part of a military training exercise when something went wrong with his parachute.

Around 7:45 a.m., neighbors called 911 after seeing him fall from the sky tangled in his parachute. They preformed CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Romero is from Carson, California where his family still lives.

His brother, Fernando Romero, says his whole life, Alex wanted nothing more than to be a Marine and overcame great obstacles to make it happen.

"I've never known someone to be so passionate to join the military, other than my brother," said Fernando. "Since he was young, in middle school, all he talked about was being in the Marines."

Alex was also a newlywed, having gotten married to his wife just three and a half weeks ago.

"My brother was always a happy person, he was very humble," said Fernando. "He was a great person, a great human being."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral expenses saying:

"The USMC will generously be providing a specific amount that will go towards burial expenses, but not all expenses are covered. Unfortunately, there are no National cemeteries available within a reasonable distance for him to be buried at, which would help minimize the costs. We, as his family would like to have him close to us so we can visit him. He has a lot of family and we want everyone to have access to his final resting place."

