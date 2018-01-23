Man, woman found dead in car outside Mesa hotel

Mesa police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead outside a Mesa hotel. 

Police are calling the deaths "suspicious."

The victims were inside a locked car parked outside the Country Inn and Suites near Power Road and Superstition Springs Freeway. 

A gun was located inside the vehicle.

Preliminary information indicates the pair may have been recently evicted for non-payment.

Homicide detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.   

