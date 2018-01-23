AZ lawmaker says topless women at rallies have 'no defense ' for rape

Reaction was fierce as some commenters accused Townsend of victim blaming. (Source: Facebook)

State Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said topless women attending political rallies may have, "no defense when you are sexually harassed or even worse, raped."

Townsend, one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the state house, was condemning a pictured of a female protestor taken at the Capitol on Sunday.

That picture was taken during a Women's March and moved Townsend to take to social media.

"If you continue down this path, you will have no defense when you are sexually harassed or even worse, raped," Townsend posted on Facebook.

But Townsend, who claims to be a victim of sexual harassment at the Capitol, stood behind her comments Tuesday.

"Well, I am a little resentful at the nature and the environment we're in," Townsend said. "You have a lot of people wanting to blame other people when they're standing there naked dancing and fondling themselves. You know you put your self at risk."

