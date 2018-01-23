Serious crash involving car & semi snarls traffic west of the Valley

A serious crash west of the Valley tied up traffic in the area for hours, and left one person injured.

The crash happened on eastbound I-10 near SR 85 in Buckeye Valley.

It involved a tractor-trailer and passenger car.

The passenger car reportedly swerved and became stuck under the tractor trailer.

In photos tweeted by the Buckeye Fire Department, you could see the car practically crushed under the side of the semi.

One person was trapped in the passenger car, but crews managed to extricate him,

All other occupants were able to safely get out of the vehicle on their own.

So far, only minor injuries have been reported.

The roadway is currently blocked.

Traffic Alert: I-10 EB both lanes closed west of Wintersberg rd MP98 due to a semi vs. passenger vehicle. Use alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/MBGpV23XAB — Buckeye Valley Fire (@BvfdAz) January 24, 2018

I-10 and Wintersberg WB MP98 extended extraction underway. Road to be closed for some time. Tonopah, Harquhala, Buckeye Valley and City of Buckeye Fire units are all on scene assisting. pic.twitter.com/EpNwFiP4YG — Buckeye Valley Fire (@BvfdAz) January 24, 2018

