Volunteer arrested after humanitarian group releases Border Patrol video

Humanitarian group No More Deaths is raising questions after the arrest of one of its more active volunteers. The arrest of Scott Daniel Warren came after the group released a montage video last week showing Border Patrol agents destroying water jugs left in the desert to assist border-crossers.

“We do believe the timing is suspicious,” says Ana Sanchez with No More Deaths. She says the arrest happened eight hours after the group posted the montage online.

Court documents say two undocumented immigrants admitted to agents that Warren took care of them for three days at a camp commonly known as “the barn.”

“We've had a long-standing relationship with Border Patrol where we do provide care,” says Sanchez. “They know we're out there providing care. We run into each other frequently.”

Warren faces federal charges of knowingly harboring illegal immigrants. Border Patrol would not comment on Warren’s arrest or the timing.

A spokesperson for Arizona State University confirmed Warren is a faculty associate teaching an online course called Global Change. “Mr. Warren was not acting in his capacity as an ASU employee at the time of the alleged incident,” writes Katie Paquet with ASU media relations. “We have no reason to believe it will impact his ability to fulfill his current duty with the university.”

