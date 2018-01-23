Man arrested in Arizona restaurant robbery caught on video

Police said officers believe Stevens may have changed her hair. (Source: Cottonwood Police Department)

Stevens is still at large and currently has a felony warrant out of Yavapai County unrelated to the robbery, police said. (Source: Cottonwood Police Department)

Police said the female suspect has been identified as 36 year-old Cottonwood resident, Tia Lorrell Stevens, police said. (Source: Cottonwood Police Department)

Plotnikoff was taken into custody at a Cottonwood hotel without incident. (Source: Cottonwood Police Department)

Zion Eliaz Plotnikoff was arrested in connection to a violent armed robbery, police said. (Source: Cottonwood Police Department)

Police in Cottonwood say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in a robbery attempt at a fast-food restaurant's drive-thru counter that was captured on surveillance video.

They say Zion Eliaz Plotnikoff was taken into custody at a Cottonwood hotel Monday night and booked into jail on suspicion of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

It's unclear if Plotnikoff has a lawyer.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Armed suspect climbs through drive-thru window in violent robbery attempt in Cottonwood]

Police still are searching for a 36-year-old Cottonwood woman named Tia Lorrell Stevens, wanted on a felony warrant unrelated to the robbery.

Video showed the woman shooting pepper spray in a Taco Bell employee's face before the man crawled through the drive-thru window late Sunday night.

[RAW VIDEO: Man crawls through drive-thru window, beats worker in Cottonwood]

The worker was twice pistol-whipped on the head by the man and suffered serious injuries.

Police say no money was taken before the suspects drove away.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.