WWE fires star Enzo Amore after sexual assault allegation in Phoenix

WWE has fired Enzo Amore following an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel in Phoenix.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday about Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt. It comes just a day after WWE said he was suspended.

On Monday, a woman posted on Twitter saying she had been raped in mid-October by Amore.

Phoenix police said a report was filed about a sexual assault that had reportedly occurred on Oct. 19 at the Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix. Police said the case is under investigation and gave no other details.

The accuser told TMZ that Amore raped her in various parts of a hotel room and that she said "no" countless times.

WWE said has a zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. The company originally said he would be suspended "until this matter is resolved" but released him a day later.

Amore was the cruiserweight champion at the time of his suspension and release.

Amore has not commented.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore). https://t.co/iagk1311eD — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018

OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people. pic.twitter.com/VhyG6oaDwg — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

