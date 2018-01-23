12-week landfill search for missing Christine Mustafa comes to an end

Mustafa has been missing since May. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Her live-in boyfriend, Robert Interval Jr. 37, was arrested in her presumed death. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Police crews have been combing through trash at the Buckeye landfill since Oct. 23. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Buckeye landfill search for a north Phoenix missing mom has officially come to an end.

On Jan. 18, 2018, the Phoenix Police Department concluded the landfill portion of the search for the body of homicide victim Christine Mustafa.

[RELATED: Police end landfill search for missing Christine Mustafa]\

Mustafa has been missing since May.

[SPECIAL SECTION: The search for missing Phoenix mom Christine Mustafa]

Crews started the search for Mustafa in late October.

No remains were ever found.

Mustafa's live-in boyfriend, Robert Interval, Jr., 37, was arrested in her presumed death. He pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in late June. Interval was charged with first-degree murder.

[READ MORE: Police arrest boyfriend in missing Phoenix woman case]

Although Mustafa’s body has not been found, search warrant paperwork says investigators found evidence of blood in the home she and Interval shared.

Police have spent a total of 12 weeks searching the SR-85 Landfill and they searched a total of 21,500 tons, or 43,001,653 pounds, of debris.

There were a total of 278 volunteer searchers from various agencies around the Valley.

On average, police had approximately 32 people assisting on a daily basis for the hand search between Oct. 23, 2017 and Dec. 20, 2017

In addition to the searchers, civilian staff and volunteers assisted with the day-to-day operations of the site. From December 20th, 2017-January 18th, 2018, we had six people assisting daily during the cadaver dog search. The total man-hours spent at the landfill were 23,650.

[WATCH: Phoenix Police Dept. video of landfill search for remains of Christine Mustafa]

The following agencies provided personnel to assist with the search:

ATF, DPS, FBI, Glendale PD, Goodyear PD, MCSO, Peoria PD, Phoenix Fire, Scottsdale PD, Surprise PD, Tempe PD and Wickenburg PD. BORSTAR (Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue) and Phoenix Fire Department (John Dean) provided the cadaver dogs.

The following agencies and companies provided additional resources needed for the operation:

Maricopa County Attorneys Office, Buckeye Valley Fire District, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Phoenix Fire CERT volunteers, FAA, Scottsdale PD, City of Phoenix, Southwest Metalsmiths (Ed Prieninger), and Southwest Survey Solutions (Ken Benson). Banicki Construction provided and operated the heavy equipment needed for this search, as well as providing portable toilets and hand-washing stations.

In addition to the assistance we received from various Valley agencies for the actual search, the Phoenix Police Department would also like to thank the following community members and businesses for their support and donations of food, drinks, snacks and supplies:

Polar Products, Jimmy John's, Subway, Papa John's, Famous Ray's Pizza, Olive Garden, Albertsons/Safeway, Fry's Marketplace, Fry's Pharmacy, Sam's Club, Carolina's Mexican Food North, Los Muertos Salsa, Spinato's Pizzeria, Uncle Sam's Subs, Santisi Brothers Pizzeria and Sports Grill, Barros Pizza, Romano's Macaroni Grill, Panera Bread, Paradise Lounge, Chick-Fil-A, Entenmann's, Calvary North Church Ladies Group, Ryan Romero, Linda Morales, Maritza Galaviz, Diane Strand, and the Mustafa Family.

The Phoenix Police Department would like to give special recognition to Diane Strand, a North Valley businesswoman who not only coordinated all of the donations but personally delivered most of the meals to the SR-85 Landfill. Strand was often accompanied by Maritza Galaviz and members of the Mustafa Family.

This show of support from the community was instrumental in keeping the searchers focused on the task before them, and was greatly appreciated by all. Finally, the Phoenix Police Department would like to thank John Gilbert, the Foreman of the SR-85 Landfill, for the support received from him and his staff during our operation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.