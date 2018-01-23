$2M bond for suspected killer wounded in a Tonopah shootout

The suspect, Sladjan Petkovic, was arrested in 2015 for assault. This is booking photo from that arrest. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, Sladjan Petkovic, was arrested in 2015 for assault. This is booking photo from that arrest. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A man accused of killing his neighbor last November and shooting at a state trooper at a highway rest stop in Tonopah has finally had his initial court appearance.

A $2 million bond was set Monday for 36-year-old Sladjan Petkovic, who was critically wounded in a shootout with authorities and needed months of hospitalization and rehabilitation.

[READ MORE: Murder suspect involved in shootout on I-10 not expected to survive]

[MUGSHOT: Sladjan Petkovic]

Petkovic has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting. He doesn't have a lawyer yet.

Phoenix police say Petkovic fatally shot his neighbor, Steven Arvallo, on Nov. 27 over an ongoing dispute.

[RELATED: Phoenix PD: Man shot, killed by suspect after ongoing dispute]

Early the following morning, authorities say Petkovic was spotted at a Tonopah rest area.

Petkovic and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper exchanged gunfire and authorities say a shootout ensued with more than 300 rounds fired.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.