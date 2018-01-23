Judge removes 1 of 3 Democrats seeking Congress seat

(Left to Right: Brianna Westbrook and Gene Scharer. Source: Facebook)

A judge has removed a Democratic candidate from the special primary election ballot for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.

State Elections Director Eric Spencer says the judge removed Gene Scharer Tuesday. The Maricopa County Recorder's Office determined he had just 353 of the required 665 signatures.

[RELATED: Suits seek to bar 2 Democrats seeking ex-Rep. Franks' seat]

A challenge to Democrat Brianna Westbrook's signatures was dropped after a review found she had enough signatures. The signatures were challenged by a backer of the third Democratic candidate, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni.

[RELATED: Challenge to Democrat running for Franks' seat dropped]

The county must now mail or email 151 new Democrat ballots to overseas military voters. Early ballots for the Feb. 27 primary will be mailed Jan. 31.

The special general election to replace former Republican Rep. Trent Franks is April 24. He resigned last month.

[RELATED: AZ GOP Rep. Trent Franks announces resignation over possible sexual harassment allegations]

Twelve Republican candidates are also seeking Franks' seat.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.