PD: Man tried to sexually assault 17-year-old McDonald's employee

A Phoenix man is facing a sexual assault charge after police say he forced a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee into a bathroom and touched her inappropriately.

It happened shortly before midnight on Thursday at the McDonald’s at 16th Street and Camelback Road.

Police detained Ricky Dale Flowers, 37, across the street from the restaurant.

According to his court paperwork, Flowers asked the young woman if he could charge his phone in the restaurant. He then pulled a fixed-blade knife on her, threatened her and forced her to go with him into the men’s bathroom.

The victim said Flowers pressed his knife into her back as they went.

The court documents state that Flowers demanded the girl take off her clothes. She said she took off her sweatshirt and hat.

During a forensic exam and interview, the victim said she went along with Flowers when he kissed her and touched her, all the while looking for a way to escape.

Under the pretense of locking the bathroom door, the victim “ran screaming for her manager.”

According to the probable cause for arrest statement, officers used surveillance video from the restaurant to confirm that Flowers was there. The arresting officer also said Flowers had an empty sheath on him and was holding a sweatshirt described by the victim and a witness when he was detained.

Police booked Flowers on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping.

The judge at Flowers’ initial court appearance set a secured appearance bond of $100,000. Should he post, he will have to agree to electronic monitoring and curfew restrictions.

Flowers is due back in court on Jan. 25 for a status conference followed by a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29.

