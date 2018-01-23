'Hamilton' tickets for $10? It's possible! Lottery opens Sunday

It's the must-see show everyone is talking about and you have the chance to see it for just $10.

A digital lottery has been announced for "Hamilton" tickets in conjunction with the show’s first performance at Gammage Auditorium in Tempe.

Forty orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance at the price of $10 a ticket. The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 for tickets to the Tuesday, Jan. 30 show. Subsequent lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

Participants can enter by using the official Hamilton app available on both the App Store and Google Play or by visiting hamiltonmusical.com/lottery and registering.

"Hamilton" is the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and who served as the nation’s first treasury secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Book, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Direction byThomas Kail

Choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler

Musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire,

Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton

You must be 18 years or older in order to enter the lottery, and winners will be entitled to purchase only two tickets.

