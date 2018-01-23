Dog battling severe valley fever surrendered for euthanasia, needs your help

The Animals Benefit Club believes Delilah's valley fever went undiagnosed and untreated for more than a year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Animals Benefit Clubs of Arizona needs your help to save a dog who is fighting for her life, battling a severe case of valley fever that went undiagnosed -- and untreated -- for probably more than a year.

Delilah, a boxer, was surrendered to a local animal clinic for euthanasia, according to Andra Jeffress of ABC. The dog was emaciated and weak but had not seen a vet to determine why.

Blood tests revealed that Delilah has valley fever, a potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by spores in the dirt.

Valley fever is relatively common in Arizona and the Southwest – both in dogs and in humans who inhale the spores that are released when dust kicks up.

Last year, more than 6,000 Arizonans were diagnosed with valley fever.

For dogs, contracting the fungal infection can be as simple as sniffing in loose soil.

While dangerous, valley fever is treatable. With proper care, patients -- two- and four-legged -- can recover to live a long and healthy life. Also, valley fever is not contagious.

Delilah has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks. When she was first brought in, she was so thin you could count her ribs and vertebrae. Some might find the photos disturbing.

“We are desperate for the public to step up and help this dog,” Jeffress said. “This is going to be an extremely expensive case and we are not giving up on her. We are not.”

Symptoms of valley fever include coughing, fever, loss of appetite and lethargy.

While Delilah’s valley fever might not have been preventable, she did not have to get as sick as she is.

“This could have all been avoided with an exam, a blood test and medication. She would not be like this,” Jeffress said. “Any change in your dog, you should see a veterinarian to determine [what’s causing it].

Delilah’s circumstances should be a reminder to all pet owners.

“The moral to this story is please do not ignore signs of illness in your dog,” Jeffress said. “If you are going to accept responsibility for an animal, please make sure it gets appropriate veterinary care.

“To let an animal suffer like this – to this point – is not acceptable,” she continued. “It’s unconscionable and it’s wrong.”

Over the summer, the University of Arizona received a grant to work on a valley fever vaccine for dogs. That research could lead to a vaccine for humans.

Delilah is doing better, but she's facing months of treatment. Her medical bills are going to run into the thousands of dollars. If you would like to help, visit AnimalsBenefitClub.com and click Delilah’s picture.

“All donations will go directly to this dog,” Jeffress explained. “ABC does not have paid administration or management. We are all volunteers.”

You can donate online or by sending a check to Animals Benefit Club. 3111 E. St. John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032. Please include “Delilah Critical Care” in your PayPal or check description.

Donations are also tax deductible.

