Border agents find dog wandering with bullet in his jaw in southern Arizona

This dog is ''lucky'' to be alive after border agents found him wandering with a bullet in his jaw near the Arizona border.

"Lucky" is a 3-year-old coonhound and now he needs a forever home.

According to the Arizona Animal Welfare League, border patrol agents saw Lucky wandering around the Southern Arizona desert.

AAWL officials said that agents noticed the dog had a bump in his head and were shocked when X-rays showed it was a bullet.

Lucky was shot with a 9mm bullet found lodged into his bottom jaw. AAWL said that doctors believe the bullet entered between his eyes due to a dent in the middle of his head.

Despite all of that, AAWL spokesman Michael Morefield said that Lucky is approachable to the public.

"You would think that a dog that was shot and dumped in the desert would be scared of people or shy, everybody is Lucky's friend," he said.

"There are no strangers to Lucky. He runs up and greets everybody."

Lucky is now up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League's main shelter on 40th and Washington streets.

