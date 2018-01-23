PD: Man hit by car after exiting Uber he attempted to crash in Tempe

According to the Tempe Police Department, a man was struck by a vehicle after exiting an Uber he attempted to crash in Tempe early Tuesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was seated in the front passenger seat of an Uber while traveling westbound on University Drive near 52nd Street.

Police said the passenger grabbed the driver wheel and attempted to steer it off the road. The Uber hit a curb and came to a rest at the location.

The man then exited the Uber and ran into oncoming eastbound traffic. That is when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unclear if impairment was a factor but police said the man did make statements, while in the Uber, that he wanted to hurt himself.

