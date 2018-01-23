PD: Man hit by car after exiting Uber he attempted to crash in Tempe

PD: Man hit by car after exiting Uber he attempted to crash in TempePosted: Updated:
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.More >
Authorities arrest man found storing a human head in a bucket
Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies have arrested a man after human remains were found to be in his possession.More >
Family of autistic boy detained by Buckeye officer files $5M lawsuit
The family of a 14-year-old autistic boy plans to sue the City of Buckeye for $5 million after a confrontation between the teen and an officer made headlines last summer.More >
6-year-old girl dies days after flu diagnosis, parents say
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Docs: Mesa man allegedly kidnaps woman, zip-ties and rapes her
According to court documents, a Mesa man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman, zip-tying and raping her.More >
Coolidge residents witness parachuting accident
A horrifying accident in Coolidge. People there started the day watching helplessly as a man fell from the sky, tangled in his parachute.More >
Northwest Phoenix residents living without hot water & gas wonder when it'll be fixed
They have been without gas and hot water for two weeks.More >
Tsunami warnings, watches canceled after powerful Alaska quake
The National Tsunami Center has canceled a tsunami warning that was triggered by a 7.9-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
Neil Diamond says he has Parkinson's, retires from touring
Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.More >
VIDEO: Peoria woman hospitalized with flesh eating bacteria
A local woman is hospitalized with a flesh eating bacteria. At first she thought it was the flu, but after several visits to doctors, she got the stagering prognosis.More >
Police issue tsunami warning following Alaska earthquake
VIDEO: Coolidge Sky diver injured when parachute tangles
A sky diver was injured in Cooledge Monday morning when his parachute became tangled and he fell to the ground.More >
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
A Peoria takes snacking to a whole new level with mini stadiums filled with snacks. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >
Tsunami warning siren goes off in Kodiak, Alaska
VIDEO: People in Phoenix condo complex have no water or gas for 2 weeks
People at a Phoenix condo complex have been without water and gas for two weeks and want to know when they will be turned back on. (Monday, January 22, 2018)More >