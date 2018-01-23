Police: Man wounded in Jan. 5 shooting in Glendale has died

Detectives also found that an additional round entered a near-by residence, striking a second victim who was treated for minor injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police in Glendale say a man who was shot earlier this month has now died and the case has become a homicide investigation. (Source: Glendale PD/3TV/CBS 5)

They say 59-year-old Austin Dewayne Behn was shot Jan. 5 near 43rd and Orangewood avenues.and was transported to a hospital.

Police recovered shell casings and ammunition on scene.

Detectives also found that an additional round entered a near-by residence, striking a second victim who was treated for minor injuries.

Police announced Monday that Behn has died at a hospital from his injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a man run from the area of the scene after the shooting, but police have yet to identify a suspect in the case.

If you have any information please contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

