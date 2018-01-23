Man sentenced to 1 year for assaulting federal officer

A man from Supai Village was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for his guilty plea to a charge of assaulting a federal officer.

Herbert Dini II acknowledged in his November plea hearing that he assaulted a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer by grabbing his vest, swinging fists at him and injuring the officer's hand during an escape attempt.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a federal escape charge.

The assault on the officer stemmed from a report that Dini was intoxicated and causing a disturbance in Supai.

After his arrest, authorities say Dini was unrestrained at jail in Supai when he ran away.

They say the assault on the officer occurred during the escape.

Dini was captured shortly thereafter.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.