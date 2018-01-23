Delay granted at trial for man accused of making bomb parts

Trial has been delayed for a Syrian man accused of making a key component of improvised explosive devices used in attacks against American soldiers during the Iraq War.

Jury selection for Ahmed Alahmedalabdaloklah (AL-ah-med-AL-ab-dahl-OK'-lah) was scheduled to begin in Phoenix on Tuesday, but the trial's start was pushed back until Jan. 30.

A judge granted the one-week delay to give a court translator more time to complete his work and give the court more time to rule on pretrial requests.

Alahmedalabdaloklah is accused of making circuit boards used to remotely detonate IEDs for the 1920 Revolution Brigades.

The jihadist group has claimed responsibility for 230 attacks in Iraq against American soldiers from 2005 to 2010.

Alahmedalabdaloklah has pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy charges.

