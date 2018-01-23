Challenge to Democrat running for Franks' seat dropped

Attorney Jim Barton said Monday the challenge against his client, Brianna Westbrook, will be withdrawn. (Source: Facebook)

The Latest on court challenges to Democratic candidates seeking former U.S. Trent Franks' seat (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A lawsuit challenging signatures qualifying a Democratic candidate for a special congressional election will be dropped.

Attorney Jim Barton said Monday the challenge against his client, Brianna Westbrook, will be withdrawn. That comes after the Maricopa County Recorder's Office determined she has enough signatures.

Westbrook's nominating petitions and those of Democrat Gene Scharer were challenged by a supporter of the third Democrat who qualified for the ballot, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni. Court hearings had been set for Tuesday.

The check shows Scharer has just 353 of the 665 needed signatures.

Twelve Republican candidates are also seeking the 8th Congressional District seat. Republican U.S. Rep. Trent Franks resigned last month amid sexual harassment allegations.

The special primary election is Feb. 27 and the general election is April 24.

