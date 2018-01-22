Coolidge residents witness parachuting accident

A skydiver was injured Monday after he became tangled in his parachute and landed hard. 22 Jan. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

It was a horrifying accident seen by Coolidge residents Monday morning. People there started the day watching helplessly as a man fell from the sky, tangled in his parachute.

It happened around 7:45 this morning near Valley Farms Rd. and Coolidge Ave just north of the Coolidge Airport.

One woman says it's a sight she won't soon forget.

"I was on my back porch and I was having my first cup of coffee and I heard a noise behind me, it sounded like tarps in the wind," she said.

Seconds later, she heard the impact just feet from the end of her driveway.

"There was somebody in a parachute that [sic] had fallen from the sky," she said.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, called 911 while her husband and another neighbor started CPR.

At this point, there is very little information being shared about who the parachuter is, or why he was jumping. Witnesses say it appeared he was wearing a military uniform.

"I'm still a little traumatized. You don't see that kind of stuff every day," she said.

He was rushed to the hospital. We're still working to find out if he survived, but neighbors fear the worst.

The witness says her thoughts go out to his family.

"He had people by his side, we tried to comfort him as much as we could until help got here," she said. "So he was not alone. He was not alone."

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the military and the FAA are in charge of this investigation.

We tried to reach out to both for information, but because of the government shutdown, we have not yet received any response.

