PD: Armed suspect climbs through drive-thru window in violent robbery attempt in Cottonwood

A Taco Bell employee in Cottonwood received a beating from a man with a gun who climbed through the drive-thru window to try and rob the place and it was all caught on camera.

It happened on Sunday a little after 11 p.m.

According to police, the employee was handing food to the suspects when the woman in the driver's seat sprayed pepper spray into his face, police said. When the worker stepped to the side, a man crawled across the driver and through the drive-thru window.

The suspect then hit the worker multiple times in the head with his gun, police said. He didn't get any money and climbed back through the drive-thru window and into the vehicle before the woman drove off, officers said.

The suspects' truck was described as a white 1989 Chevy 3/4 ton pickup with Arizona license plate BMK0689 and was found by officers near State Route 89A and S. 12th Street. The driver fled into the desert between Cottonwood and Clarkdale into terrain that was too rugged for a police car, police said.

The woman is described as being white, in her 40s and was wearing a black beanie cap, turquoise hoodies and black gloves.

The man is described as young, having blond hair and was wearing what appeared to be gray eye makeup, a camouflage jacket, a red shirt and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cottonwood police at (928) 649-1397 or Silent Witness at (800)932-3232

