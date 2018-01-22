Phoenix PD investigating allegations against Tempe councilman

The Phoenix Police Department is looking into allegations that got a Tempe city councilman fired from his teaching job at a Tempe charter school, the City said on Monday.

A newspaper said last week that Kolby Granville gave alcohol to underage people and engaged in sexual activity with "an unwilling victim," the City said in a statement.

Granville denied the allegations but he was fired from Tempe Preparatory Academy.

"We believe we fully and thoroughly investigated the matter and reached the correct result," the school said in a statement.

Tempe said it didn't want any conflict of interest so it asked the Phoenix Police Department to investigate the allegations.

The City said once the criminal investigation has concluded, Tempe will conduct its own City Council Code of Conduct investigation.

Granville has been on the City Council since 2012.

Tempe Prep released a statement that can be read below.

[PDF: Statement from Tempe Prep]

