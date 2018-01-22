The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years agoPosted: Updated:
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Royal Norman shares his 2 favorite worst forecasts
"The stories are true [and] both are super bad because I was being so definite," Royal Norman said.More >
Finally snow! Here's where you can go enjoy it
Everyone in Phoenix is going to want to go enjoy the long-awaited snow this weekend, so here are a few places where you can sled, ski and play.More >
Winter records across Arizona
With the first decent snow of the season, thoughts turn to those years that will live in the record books because of the crazy winters we can have in Arizona.More >
Finally! Snow in Arizona!
Better late than never, I suppose! Flagstaff, and much of Arizona's high country has had to wait especially long for this year's first snow of the season. Mother Nature finally delivered...and the pictures are pretty stunning.More >
So it hasn't snowed in Flagstaff yet this season?
There's a surprisingly low tech way the snow is measured in Flagstaff, Arizona.More >
Exploring Sedona in the new year
I'm so excited to head back to one of my favorite spots in the state and hit the trail for one of my favorite hikes, too!More >
2017 weather report in Arizona
The big story, and it seems like this every year, was the heat.More >
A flu like none other, the 1918 influenza outbreak
Lots of people are out with the flu across the state. Fever, body aches and a cough that just won’t let up. While flu today is miserable on its own, nothing compares to the flu of 1918.More >
The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona
With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."More >
Douglas: AZ school finance system a cybersecurity risk; uses 'Windows 2000'
Douglas: AZ school finance system a cybersecurity risk; uses 'Windows 2000'
A critical state-run computer system that distributes billions of dollars in school funding is so outdated, it could pose a cybersecurity risk, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas told lawmakers Monday.More >
A critical state-run computer system that distributes billions of dollars in school funding is so outdated, it could pose a cybersecurity risk, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas told lawmakers Monday.More >
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.More >
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.More >
Northwest Phoenix residents living without hot water & gas wonder when it'll be fixed
Northwest Phoenix residents living without hot water & gas wonder when it'll be fixed
They have been without gas and hot water for two weeks.More >
They have been without gas and hot water for two weeks.More >
PD: Armed suspect climbs through drive-thru window in violent robbery attempt in Cottonwood
PD: Armed suspect climbs through drive-thru window in violent robbery attempt in Cottonwood
The suspect hit the worker multiple times in the head with his gun, police said.More >
The suspect hit the worker multiple times in the head with his gun, police said.More >
VIDEO: Coolidge Sky diver injured when parachute tangles
VIDEO: Coolidge Sky diver injured when parachute tangles
A sky diver was injured in Cooledge Monday morning when his parachute became tangled and he fell to the ground.More >
VIDEO: Warmer temperatures expected by mid week
VIDEO: Warmer temperatures expected by mid weekWarmer temperatures will make their way into the state. Tuesday moring will be cool with lows in the Valley in the upper 30s.More >
VIDEO: Peoria woman hospitalized with flesh eating bacteria
VIDEO: Peoria woman hospitalized with flesh eating bacteria
A local woman is hospitalized with a flesh eating bacteria. At first she thought it was the flu, but after several visits to doctors, she got the stagering prognosis.More >
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
A Peoria takes snacking to a whole new level with mini stadiums filled with snacks. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.More >
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.More >