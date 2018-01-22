Northwest Phoenix residents living without hot water & gas wonder when it'll be fixed

Other residents we spoke with who did not want to go on camera told us the same story as May. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“This is very very unhealthy," said Elcye May.

May and her family live in a condo complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues. They have been without gas and hot water for two weeks.

"They would not accommodate us. They did not send us no notice [sic] to let us know nothing," said May.

“They sent a letter saying we were supposed to have hot water and gas back on and now they trying [sic] to say something about it was another leak and didn't pass inspection," said May.

Other residents we spoke with who did not want to go on camera told us the same story as May. Monday, the HOA brought in portable showers for residents to use.

"Now all of a sudden they been telling [sic] us we are supposed to use those showers or something, there's a lot of us in here who gonna clean that behind each person," said May.

"I had to go and buy a hot plate so I can boil pots and pots of water to even put it in the tub. They haven't did nothing [sic]. They haven't accommodate nobody [sic]. They haven't gave nobody nothing, they have done nothin’ for nobody [sic]," said May.

We went to the office to try and talk with the HOA but no one answered the door.

