Family of autistic boy detained by Buckeye officer files $5M lawsuit

The family of a 14-year-old autistic boy plans to sue the City of Buckeye for $5 million after a confrontation between the teen and an officer made headlines last summer.

The incident, which was caught on camera, showed Officer David Grossman holding the boy, Connor Leibel, on the ground after a miscommunication.

Photos later released by the Leibel family showed several bruises and scrapes on the boy’s body.

A notice of claim dated Jan. 9 says the Leibel family has suffered physically, emotionally and financially.

You can read the full notice of claim below:

