Supporters highlight Arizona school choice at State Capitol

The fair kicks off a week of events for Arizona School Choice Week. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The fair is to show off the education options for kids and parents and how it has made a difference in education. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of people gathered at the State Capitol to promote school choice. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Those in favor of school choice kicked off Arizona School Choice Week with a special fair at the State Capitol on Monday.

Students, parents and educators from all over the state gathered at the State Capitol lawn for the school fair to show the Legislature the impact of school choice.

A third of the schools represented are public schools, another third are public charters and the other third are private schools.

"There's [sic] actually more families who choose outside of their assigned schools into another district school than choose charter or private schools so districts are the biggest choice we have," said Lisa Graham Keegan, senior advisor to National School Choice Week.

The fair is to show off the education options for kids and parents and how it has made a difference in education, Keegan said.

"Arizona is the fastest academic gainer in the country. We now are on par in our eighth-grade math scores with New York that spends 20,000 bucks a kid and we're somewhere around seven," said Keegan.

School choice advocates support more money for education and want that money to go directly to teachers.

There's more information about School Choice Week on their website.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.