'Buddy Benches' in Peoria schools encourage kids to find a friend

On the playground of Cotton Boll Elementary School in Peoria Monday morning, 9-year-old Jackson Lugo shared a time when he felt lonely.

"In kindergarten, I was playing by myself, and there was no one who could play with me. It made me feel sad," said Jackson.

Nine-year-old Regan Ward also had a story.

"In first grade, I had this one friend, and she would be like, 'I’m not your friend anymore,' like pretty much every single week, and so I would feel like I had no one else to play with," said Regan.

Former high school teacher, now Peoria City Council member Vicki Hunt witnessed that pain of being left out.

"It's just an awful thing," said Hunt. "You could tell the kids that had been bullied or been called names because they had low self-esteem. I want to make sure these guys come out thinking they’re the greatest kid in the world."

This is the reason why Hunt purchased "Buddy Benches" for five Title I elementary schools in the Peoria School District. The idea behind this tool?

"Whenever you’re feeling sad you can just sit on the bench and have someone be your friend and have company with you," said 8-year-old Malarie Collins.

"I would be like, ‘Can you stop doing this? It’s not nice,'" said 8-year-old Kellen McMillen.

