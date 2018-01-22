Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers

Roberts says she hung up and contacted the software's real customer support number who told her the online helpers were not currently authorized for company support. (Source: 3TV)

She looked and realized the URL did not match the company she thought she was calling, a major red flag. (Source: 3TV)

Julia Roberts found a "customer service" number but it turned out to be a scam. (Source: 3TV)

When Julia Roberts’ favorite financial software program acted up, she did what she usually does when she needs help.

"Google the company name and 'customer support.' And when I did, a number came up right away. A logo came up," she said.

She called and says a knowledgeable person took over her computer screen and fixed her problem. All was good until she says she was almost talked into a $460 customer service contract.

"I was literally reaching for my wallet to get my credit card out when I just stopped and said, 'Something's not right,'" said Roberts.

She looked and realized the URL did not match the company she thought she was calling, a major red flag, according to expert Steve Weisman. While some companies may be legit third parties, Weisman says consumers need to be careful when searching for numbers online.

"Remember, scam artists are the only criminals we call 'artists,' and they know that we are vulnerable here," he said.

Vulnerable, says Weisman, because some businesses have either hard to find or no customer service numbers on their websites. Or people simply look for numbers through search engines. Weisman says scammers know that.

"So, what they're going to do is they're going to manipulate the algorithms that are used by search engines so that when you look for a customer service number they are going to come up," he said.

Roberts says she hung up and contacted the software's real customer support number who told her the online helpers were not currently authorized for company support. When she tried to go back and check that URL again?

"I went back to it and had banned my IP address," she said.

Weisman says many times the main goal is to take your personal information or money. He says you should always look up at the URL like Roberts did, and check a domain ownership site.

Roberts says she considers herself internet savvy but now knows not everything is what it seems.

"You have a false sense of security when you put in a company's name and 'customer service' that will be the company you're looking for," she said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.