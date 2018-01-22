Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbersPosted: Updated:
Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers
A woman got a fake customer service number when she tried to Google search for one and she wants other people to be careful online.
Consumers paying non-resort, resort fees
If you're one of the millions of people who book hotels online, you may decide where to stay based on the lowest price. But buyer beware, that advertised price might not be all you're expected to pay.
Phoenix homeowner says 'going green' makes her see 'red'
Going solar seems to be a growing trend, however a Phoenix woman says she decided to go solar, but after she did she says her utility bill actually went up.
Woman says 'free' phone came with big price tag
A Surprise woman says she was on the hook for $700 for a so-called free phone.
Mortgage company waives fees for homeowner
Briana Hernandez loves her kitchen. In fact, the kitchen along with other perks, is why she bought the home two years ago.
Consumer Reports: Lowering your car costs
Maintaining your vehicle and keeping it on the road can be downright expensive. But according to Consumer Reports, there are some things you can do to keep your auto costs down.
Mortgage company says Valley homeowner owes $7,600
A mortgage company says a Valley homeowner owes $7,600.
Woman says faulty headrest accidentally deployed while she was driving
But since she wasn't in any sort of accident, she has no idea why the headrest was activated and deployed, striking her head.
Glendale woman unknowingly buys a 'house of horrors'
A Glendale woman says she's living in a "house of horrors" after she found out the history behind a remodeled house she bought last year.
Alert: Avoid getting involved in the 'reshipping scam'
A Valley woman thought she was working from home but was actually being used by scammers and was a victim of the "reshipping scam."
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.
Authorities arrest man found storing a human head in a bucket
Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies have arrested a man after human remains were found to be in his possession.
Docs: Mesa man allegedly kidnaps woman, zip-ties and rapes her
According to court documents, a Mesa man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman, zip-tying and raping her.
Coolidge residents witness parachuting accident
A horrifying accident in Coolidge. People there started the day watching helplessly as a man fell from the sky, tangled in his parachute.
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.
Man cuts unconscious girlfriend in satanic ritual, saying "I sold your soul to the devil"
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after cutting his girlfriend's hand and leg with a razor blade while she was unconscious. According to police, he said it was part of a satanic ritual.
PD: Bug exterminator sexually assaults Glendale woman
He is being held without bond.
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
Neil Diamond says he has Parkinson's, retires from touring
Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Screen time: Mental health menace or scapegoat?
"Have smartphones destroyed a generation?" Jean Twenge, a professor of psychology at San Diego State University, asked in an adapted excerpt of her controversial book, "iGen."
Police ID man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.
Douglas: AZ school finance system a cybersecurity risk; uses 'Windows 2000'
A critical state-run computer system that distributes billions of dollars in school funding is so outdated, it could pose a cybersecurity risk, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas told lawmakers Monday.
Peoria school teacher diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria
A Peoria woman who initially thought she had the flu is now fighting for her life, diagnosed with an infection by flesh-eating bacteria.
Northwest Phoenix residents living without hot water & gas wonder when it'll be fixed
They have been without gas and hot water for two weeks.
PD: Armed suspect climbs through drive-thru window in violent robbery attempt in Cottonwood
The suspect hit the worker multiple times in the head with his gun, police said.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Coolidge Sky diver injured when parachute tangles
A sky diver was injured in Cooledge Monday morning when his parachute became tangled and he fell to the ground.
VIDEO: Warmer temperatures expected by mid week
VIDEO: Peoria woman hospitalized with flesh eating bacteria
A local woman is hospitalized with a flesh eating bacteria. At first she thought it was the flu, but after several visits to doctors, she got the stagering prognosis.
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.
