Beef Kare (Curry) & Rice Curry

Serving Size 4

1 1/2 lb Ribeye steak (cut into 1/2 inch cubes)

1 Sweet yellow onion large (quartered)

1 Apple (sweeter variety) (sliced thin)

4 Carrots large (peeled, rolling cut)

4 Red potatoes large (quartered)

2 tbsp Butter (salted)

7 oz S&B Golden Curry (mild, medium, hot) 2 (3.5 oz) packages (cut into cubes)

5 1/2 cup Water

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

2 cloves Garlic (minced)



Take a 5 quart pot and heat up to medium high heat.

Place butter and Ribeye into the pot.

Add salt, pepper and cook until all meat is browned.

While cooking the meat, place your onions in with the meat to soften.

Stir occasionally so the meat and onions do not burn.

Add garlic, carrots and potatoes and increase the heat to high.

Add water to the pot and cover. Boil for about 10 minutes then add cubed curry mix into the pot, mix into the pot of meat and vegetables and allow to melt.

Add apples and cook for another 30 minutes and mix occasionally curry will thicken upon cooking.

Place over rice and enjoy!