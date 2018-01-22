IT'S OFFICIAL: Cardinals name Steve Wilks head coach

The Arizona Cardinals made it official, announcing Steve Wilks head coach Monday morning.

Tweeting a #BeRedSeeRed welcome to Arizona, the team said it expects to introduce Wilks, 48, at a news conference Tuesday.

"I'm so excited about being a part of something great here," Wilks told the #BirdGang via Twitter video. "It's all about trying to create a commitment to excellence and I can't wait to see you guys at 'The Red Sea.'"

The first hint that the Wilks announcement was imminent came when All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson tweeted "I LOVE IT" at 10 a.m. Monday. Peterson could have been talking about a number of topics but his tweet was posted right after reports surfaced that the Cardinals were closing in on a deal with the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator.

Peterson wasn’t the only All-Pro cornerback to express his affinity for the hire. Redskins defensive back Josh Norman, who played under Wilks when the Panthers went to the Super Bowl, tweeted straight to Peterson that he about to take his game to another level.

Wilks had been with the Panthers since 2012.

Like his predecessor, Bruce Arians, who announced his retirement less than a month ago, Wilks is responsible for one of the toughest days in Cardinals history.

Arians was the offensive coordinator for the Steelers when they beat the Cardinals in the Super Bowl. Wilks was assistant head coach with the Panthers when they beat the Cardinals in the NFC Championship Game two years ago.

Wilks had a humble beginning. He started his coaching career in 1995 John C. Smith, and got his first head coach job at Savannah State 1999 after two years as their defensive coordinator.

He was only there for a year, though, coaching for eight teams in as many years.

Prior to signing on with the Panthers, Wilks was the defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears (2006-2008) and then the San Diego Chargers (2009-2011). That was his first position with the Panthers. He added assistant head coach to his duties in 2015. Last year, he was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

The Cardinals, Arizona State and Arizona have all hired African American head coaches in less than two months' time.

Hey Bird Gang,



Head Coach Steve Wilks has a message for you!#BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/CMoVeWiFRS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 22, 2018

Cardinals are nearing a deal with Steve Wilks to be their next HC. Will be a process to find his OC. Some staff headed w/him from CAR ... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 22, 2018

I'm told Steve Wilks will be the next head coach of the Arizona #Cardinals, per source. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 22, 2018

@P2 dude you think your game on a High level now? Your abt to go #Supersonic!SegaGenesis!???? — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) January 22, 2018

I LOVE IT. — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 22, 2018

