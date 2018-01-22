IT'S OFFICIAL: Cardinals name Steve Wilks head coach

IT'S OFFICIAL: Cardinals name Steve Wilks head coachPosted: Updated:
PD: Bug exterminator sexually assaults Glendale woman
He is being held without bond.More >
PD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix
A woman has died after she was struck during a hit-and-run Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
UPDATE
Police ID man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
The 1% grabbed 82% of all wealth created in 2017
More than $8 of every $10 of wealth created last year went to the richest 1%.More >
Docs: Mesa man allegedly kidnaps woman, zip-ties and rapes her
According to court documents, a Mesa man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman, zip-tying and raping her.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Man cuts unconscious girlfriend in satanic ritual, saying "I sold your soul to the devil"
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after cutting his girlfriend's hand and leg with a razor blade while she was unconscious. According to police, he said it was part of a satanic ritual.More >
Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state
A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday! After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.More >
MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.More >
UPDATE
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
Pompeii comes alive: Arizona Science Center stages life-like volcanic eruption
If you see smoke and flames in the downtown Phoenix sky Thursday, don't panic! It's all apart of a free show going on at the Arizona Science Center.More >
Dying cancer patient faces eviction from his home
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
A Peoria takes snacking to a whole new level with mini stadiums filled with snacks. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Shipping goods and new safety regulations
VIDEO: Shipping goods and new safety regulations
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big rig, long haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store. But there's a shortage of truckers estimated at anywhere from 50,000 to 400,000 -- and nowhere is it more visible than in Nogales. (January 19, 2018)More >
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO FORECAST: Phoenix temps expected to increase with storm moving on
Phoenix temperatures are expected to increase with the weekend storm moving on.More >
VIDEO: Dog dies at Mesa shelter due to bacterial infection
County workers are doing what they can to contain a bacterial disease after it took the life of a dog at a Mesa shelter. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >