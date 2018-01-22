Old-school butcher shop opens in Arcadia

Old-school butcher shop opens in ArcadiaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Bug exterminator sexually assaults Glendale woman
PD: Bug exterminator sexually assaults Glendale woman
He is being held without bond.More >
He is being held without bond.More >
PD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix
PD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix
A woman has died after she was struck during a hit-and-run Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
A woman has died after she was struck during a hit-and-run Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
UPDATE
Police ID man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Police ID man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
The 1% grabbed 82% of all wealth created in 2017
The 1% grabbed 82% of all wealth created in 2017
More than $8 of every $10 of wealth created last year went to the richest 1%.More >
More than $8 of every $10 of wealth created last year went to the richest 1%.More >
Docs: Mesa man allegedly kidnaps woman, zip-ties and rapes her
Docs: Mesa man allegedly kidnaps woman, zip-ties and rapes her
According to court documents, a Mesa man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman, zip-tying and raping her.More >
According to court documents, a Mesa man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman, zip-tying and raping her.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Man cuts unconscious girlfriend in satanic ritual, saying "I sold your soul to the devil"
Man cuts unconscious girlfriend in satanic ritual, saying "I sold your soul to the devil"
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after cutting his girlfriend's hand and leg with a razor blade while she was unconscious. According to police, he said it was part of a satanic ritual.More >
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after cutting his girlfriend's hand and leg with a razor blade while she was unconscious. According to police, he said it was part of a satanic ritual.More >
Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state
Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state
A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday! After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.More >
A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday! After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.More >
MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection
MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.More >
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.More >
Arizona native Kylee Cruz joined CBS 5 News as a reporter in August 2014. You can catch her reporting every morning on CBS 5's "Wake Up Arizona!" and 3TV's "Good Morning! Arizona." She's also a fill-in weather anchor.
Click to learn more about Kylee.
Before working in Phoenix, Kylee spent three years reporting for KXLY in Spokane, WA During her time in the Inland Northwest, Kylee reported on a wide variety of topics from winter snowstorms to summer wildfires, and regularly filled in on the anchor desk. Kylee grew up in Yuma and graduated summa cum laude from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. While in college, Kylee covered her first big story in Tucson when Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot. She was selected as the Cronkite School’s Outstanding Graduate and was even the university’s Homecoming Queen her senior year. Growing up, Kylee always knew she wanted to be a reporter. When she was just 6, her neighbor started calling her "Cub Reporter" because she asked so many questions. That curiosity has only grown over the years! When Kylee’s not reporting, she loves traveling, home decorating and trying out unique restaurants. She’s a bit of a foodie! Kylee’s always looking for a good story. If you have an idea, email her at kylee.cruz@cbs5az.com.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
UPDATE
Police ID man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Police ID man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
Pompeii comes alive: Arizona Science Center stages life-like volcanic eruption
Pompeii comes alive: Arizona Science Center stages life-like volcanic eruption
If you see smoke and flames in the downtown Phoenix sky Thursday, don't panic! It's all apart of a free show going on at the Arizona Science Center.More >
If you see smoke and flames in the downtown Phoenix sky Thursday, don't panic! It's all apart of a free show going on at the Arizona Science Center.More >
Dying cancer patient faces eviction from his home
Dying cancer patient faces eviction from his home
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
A man with terminal cancer is facing an eviction after falling behind on rent.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.More >
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
A Peoria takes snacking to a whole new level with mini stadiums filled with snacks. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Shipping goods and new safety regulations
VIDEO: Shipping goods and new safety regulations
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big rig, long haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store. But there's a shortage of truckers estimated at anywhere from 50,000 to 400,000 -- and nowhere is it more visible than in Nogales. (January 19, 2018)More >
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO FORECAST: Phoenix temps expected to increase with storm moving on
VIDEO FORECAST: Phoenix temps expected to increase with storm moving on
Phoenix temperatures are expected to increase with the weekend storm moving on.More >
Phoenix temperatures are expected to increase with the weekend storm moving on.More >
VIDEO: Dog dies at Mesa shelter due to bacterial infection
VIDEO: Dog dies at Mesa shelter due to bacterial infection
County workers are doing what they can to contain a bacterial disease after it took the life of a dog at a Mesa shelter. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >