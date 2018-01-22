Old-school butcher shop opens in Arcadia

Do you remember the days of the old-fashioned butcher shop?

There’s a new place in Phoenix bringing a modern twist to old-school butchery.

Arcadia Meat Market just opened in the Arcadia neighborhood near 40th Street and Indian School Road.

The meat market features hand-cut steaks, chops and roasts in a 10-foot display case.

"All our meats are free-range and pasture-raised, never had any antibiotics or hormones, and the animals we sell have always eaten healthy food resulting in the best quality meats," owner Nick Addante said.

From Colorado to Oregon, Addante spent a year traveling all across the West to find the best butchers and ranchers to feature in his butcher shop.

"We believe that healthy animals raised in open pastures make for a healthier planet and healthy happy customers," he explained. "We work with producers that care about our planet and the animals they raise. Our ranchers practice sustainable farming methods so their business may continue to thrive for generations to come."

Meats will be hand-cut on-site with grab-and-go dinner meals, housemade bone broths and frozen goods also available.

"It's all about bringing back trust and transparency because I was raised on that, including 8,000 hours of training under a master butcher in Wellington, New Zealand," Luigi Paroli, a master butcher, said.

Several Arizona ranchers and purveyors will be featured, including Chiricahua Pasture Raised Meats, Sky Island Brand /Ranch 47 grass-fed beef and lamb and Amache Farms Lamb.

"I've run butcher shops from Alaska to Manhattan and it all comes back to good, healthy, grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic proteins. Plus, you can come and get something specially cut for you and feel good about providing for your family,” Paroli said.

Arcadia Meat Market is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays.

The shop is located at 3950 E. Indian School Road, Suite 130. For more information, call 602-595-4310. Check out Arcadia Meat Market on Facebook and Instagram.

