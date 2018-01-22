Arizona governor to call on Legislature to pass opioid plan

Arizona governor to call on Legislature to pass opioid planPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Bug exterminator sexually assaults Glendale woman
PD: Bug exterminator sexually assaults Glendale woman
He is being held without bond.More >
He is being held without bond.More >
PD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix
PD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix
A woman has died after she was struck during a hit-and-run Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
A woman has died after she was struck during a hit-and-run Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
Police: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Police: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
The 1% grabbed 82% of all wealth created in 2017
The 1% grabbed 82% of all wealth created in 2017
More than $8 of every $10 of wealth created last year went to the richest 1%.More >
More than $8 of every $10 of wealth created last year went to the richest 1%.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
CBS 5 Investigates: Trucker shortage affecting grocery store prices
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big-rig, long-haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection
MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.More >
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.More >
Docs: Mesa man allegedly kidnaps woman, zip-ties and rapes her
Docs: Mesa man allegedly kidnaps woman, zip-ties and rapes her
According to court documents, a Mesa man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman, zip-tying and raping her.More >
According to court documents, a Mesa man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman, zip-tying and raping her.More >
Polls show 'stunning reversal' in Mexican views toward US
Polls show 'stunning reversal' in Mexican views toward US
One study said Mexican opinions of the U.S. had completely flipped, from 66 percent who felt favorably of the U.S. in 2015 to 65 percent who have an unfavorable view today.More >
One study said Mexican opinions of the U.S. had completely flipped, from 66 percent who felt favorably of the U.S. in 2015 to 65 percent who have an unfavorable view today.More >
Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state
Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state
A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday! After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.More >
A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday! After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.More >
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
A Peoria takes snacking to a whole new level with mini stadiums filled with snacks. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO: Shipping goods and new safety regulations
VIDEO: Shipping goods and new safety regulations
They are called the heartbeat of the American economy -- big rig, long haul truckers, delivering everything from TVs to cars, to the things you purchase at the grocery store. But there's a shortage of truckers estimated at anywhere from 50,000 to 400,000 -- and nowhere is it more visible than in Nogales. (January 19, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Dog dies at Mesa shelter due to bacterial infection
VIDEO: Dog dies at Mesa shelter due to bacterial infection
County workers are doing what they can to contain a bacterial disease after it took the life of a dog at a Mesa shelter. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Snow hits Flagstaff
VIDEO: Snow hits Flagstaff
In Flagstaff the storm is a welcome sight for skiiers and snowboarders. Maria Hechenova says it's been nothing but fun for students on the campus of Northern Arizona University. (January 20, 2018)More >