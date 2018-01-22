Docs: Mesa man allegedly kidnaps woman, zip-ties and rapes her

According to court documents, a Mesa man is behind bars after being accused of zip-tying a kidnapped woman and raping her. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

According to court documents, a Mesa man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a woman, zip-tying and raping her.

On Jan. 5, a female victim was walking near Broadway and Alma School roads when 27-year-old Fonseca Roman-Orozco offered to drive her anywhere she needed to go.

According to court documents, Roman-Orozco proceeded to drive her to an apartment near Country Club Drive and 10th Avenue.

He led the victim into a room and then zip-tied her to the nightstand.

The zip-ties were then cut and the victim's hands were zip-tied behind her back with her feet also zip-tied.

While the victim was face down with a pillowcase over her head, Roman-Orozco pulled down her pants and raped her, court documents said.

After he raped her, Roman-Orozco helped the victim to her feet, put her pants back on and removed the pillowcase from her head. The victim immediately saw Roman-Orozco.

He cut the zip-ties from her hands and feet and escorted her out of the apartment to the front of the complex, court documents said.

Once she was freed, Roman-Orozco walked back to his apartment and the victim ran from the area. She was ultimately taken home by people that saw she needed help.

On Jan, 7, the victim went to the hospital for treatment. Police observed her wounds and advised that the wounds were consistent with her version of the story.

The victim provided a possible location of the alleged rape and was driven to the area by police. She was able to positively identify the location and suspect vehicle.

While searching the area, officers located two cut zip-ties that matched the description from the victim.

Police traced the suspect vehicle to the residence of Roman-Orozco's father. However, Roman-Orozco leased the apartment in his name and frequently visited the apartment.

His parents were not home at the time of the alleged incident, according to court documents.

After a photo line-up was created, the victim positively identified the Roman-Orozco and a search warrant was issued for the apartment.

During the search, zip-ties and other evidence was located inside the apartment. Based on the evidence a separate search warrant for the suspect was issued.

Court documents said Roman-Orozco was placed under arrest. During questioning, he admitted to the incident and everything stated by the victim.

Roman-Orozco also admitted he is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

He faces three counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping. He is not bailable as a matter of right.

