Police: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at Marc's Sports Grill and Nightlife around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man injured from a gunshot wound. He later died in the hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred outside in the parking lot of the bar. The parking lot has been taped off while police conduct their investigation.

Officers were seen speaking to several upset witnesses. They were advised of a male subject who was seen running from the shooting scene.

Officers and K9 units are out checking the area for the potential suspect.

No other information was made available.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this shooting.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.