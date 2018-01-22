Police: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale barPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Bug exterminator sexually assaults Glendale woman
PD: Bug exterminator sexually assaults Glendale woman
He is being held without bond.More >
He is being held without bond.More >
PD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix
PD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix
A woman has died after she was struck during a hit-and-run Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
A woman has died after she was struck during a hit-and-run Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.More >
The 1% grabbed 82% of all wealth created in 2017
The 1% grabbed 82% of all wealth created in 2017
More than $8 of every $10 of wealth created last year went to the richest 1%.More >
More than $8 of every $10 of wealth created last year went to the richest 1%.More >
Police: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Police: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a popular sports grill and nightclub in Glendale early Monday morning, according to police.More >
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
Peoria man builds snack-filled mini stadiums
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
He has a very tasty Super Bowl tradition.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection
MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.More >
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.More >
Shutdown affects AZ parks, paychecks, and security
Shutdown affects AZ parks, paychecks, and security
The government shut down is already hurting Arizonans’ paychecks, security, and how families spend their free time.More >
The government shut down is already hurting Arizonans’ paychecks, security, and how families spend their free time.More >
Women gathered at the state capitol for the Phoenix Women's March
Women gathered at the state capitol for the Phoenix Women's March
Many Women's Marches happened Saturday across the country but here in Phoenix, the Women's March happened Sunday morning at the State Capitol.More >
Many Women's Marches happened Saturday across the country but here in Phoenix, the Women's March happened Sunday morning at the State Capitol.More >
Rollover crash injures 4 in Glendale, police say
Rollover crash injures 4 in Glendale, police say
Four people were hurt after a rollover crash in Glendale on Monday, according to police.More >
Four people were hurt after a rollover crash in Glendale on Monday, according to police.More >
Delta is changing the rules on service animals
Delta is changing the rules on service animals
Boarding a Delta flight with your service pooch is about to get tougher.More >
Boarding a Delta flight with your service pooch is about to get tougher.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Temperatures below average in Phoenix area
Temperatures below average in Phoenix area
Cold weather continued to chill the Valley as temperatures remained well below average. (January 21, 2018)More >
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
VIDEO: Peoria man builds Snackadiums
A Peoria takes snacking to a whole new level with mini stadiums filled with snacks. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
VIDEO: Man shot, killed outside of Glendale bar
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.More >
A man was shot and killed outside of a Glendale bar early Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Sweater weather... for dogs!
VIDEO: Sweater weather... for dogs!
It was sweater weather today... for our four-legged friends! Check out some of these cuties.More >
It was sweater weather today... for our four-legged friends! Check out some of these cuties.More >
VIDEO: Dog dies at Mesa shelter due to bacterial infection
VIDEO: Dog dies at Mesa shelter due to bacterial infection
County workers are doing what they can to contain a bacterial disease after it took the life of a dog at a Mesa shelter. (Sunday, January 21, 2018)More >