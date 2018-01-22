Rollover crash injures 4 in Glendale, police say

Four people were hurt after a rollover crash in Glendale on Monday, according to police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Four people were hurt after a rollover crash in Glendale on Monday, according to police.

The accident occurred just after midnight near 67th and Orangewood avenues.

Police said four people were involved in the accident. Two males and a female in their 20s and a female in her 30s.

Both males were transported immediately from the scene but police don't believe their injuries are life-threatening at this time.

The female in her 20s was also transported but her injuries aren't considered serious. The other female was treated at the scene and was not transported.

Police believe the flashing yellow lights in the eastbound/westbound lanes and the flashing red on the northbound/southbound lanes at the intersection contributed to the crash. They said one of the vehicles may not have stopped or proceeded with caution through the intersection as expected by the light indications.

The intersection was closed while police investigated and cleaned up the scene. No further information was made available.

