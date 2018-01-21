PD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix

A woman has died after she was struck during a hit-and-run Sunday night in Phoenix, police said.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. near 28th Street and Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the woman was struck by an SUV and the driver fled the scene. He was located and arrested.

The woman, in her 60s, was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition. She later died, according to Phoenix police.

Thomas Road was closed near 28th Street as police investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.