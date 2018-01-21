PD: Bug exterminator sexually assaults Glendale woman

A man was supposed to spray a woman's house for bed bugs but instead, he sexually assaulted her in her Glendale home, according to police.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Imber Turcios was called out to a 64-year-old woman's home while working on Jan. 8. While inside, he told the victim he needed to check her legs and armed for bed begs, police said.

He looked at her arms and legs and then told her he needed to check her bedroom. He escorted her in there and that's when police said he sexually assaulted her.

Turcios then asked if the victim would have sex with him and she said no and he left, police said.

Court documents said Turcios worked for ScorpionTech Termite & Pest Control.

Police said the victim identified Turcios in a photo lineup and he was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

He was booked into jail on two counts of sexual assault. He is being held without bond.

