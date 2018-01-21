YCSO: Man found shot to death in Chino Valley

Authorities said they are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a pickup truck Saturday night in Chino Valley.

Around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home near W. Morgan Trail and N. Cherokee Drive after receiving a call reporting shots fired, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they detained several people and discovered a man inside of a pickup truck suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics arrived and confirmed the 59-year-old man inside of the vehicle had died, authorities said.

Over several hours, detectives interviewed two men who were involved and witnesses. Authorities served a search warrant for the property on Sunday morning to gather evidence, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that based on statements and evidence, the man in the pickup truck drove onto the property unannounced and his truck apparently got stuck in the middle of the garden area. The resident and another man, who are both 48 years old, approached the truck to check on the driver who then fired at least one shot. The two other men were both armed and returned fire, striking and killing the driver.

Authorities said there is no indication at this time that either party knew each other.

Authorities also said based on statements from the men involved, witnesses and the evidence so far, self-defense was a factor in the investigation, which is ongoing. As a result, no one has been arrested.

The County Attorney will review the matter to determine if any criminal charges are warranted once the investigation has ended, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The identity of the man who was killed was not released, pending notification to his family.

