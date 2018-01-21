Polls show 'stunning reversal' in Mexican views toward US

Polls show 'stunning reversal' in Mexican views toward USPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection
MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.More >
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Dirty Dining Jan. 19: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state
Brrr! Winter storm hits hard in our state
A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday! After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.More >
A winter storm hit Arizona hard Saturday! After days of balmy January weather in the 70s, Phoenix-area temps dropped drastically over the weekend, with the storm bringing rain and gusty winds to the Valley and snow and icy roads to the high country.More >
DPS investigating wrong-way crash on L-202 in Gilbert
DPS investigating wrong-way crash on L-202 in Gilbert
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating a wrong-way crash.More >
Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating a wrong-way crash.More >
Shutdown affects AZ parks, paychecks, and security
Shutdown affects AZ parks, paychecks, and security
The government shut down is already hurting Arizonans’ paychecks, security, and how families spend their free time.More >
The government shut down is already hurting Arizonans’ paychecks, security, and how families spend their free time.More >
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
AMAZING UPDATE: Father using social media finds his daughter 39 years after adoption
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
Police: Wife charged after dragging man to death down several streets with pickup truck
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
The Oconee County County Coroner said a 25-year-old Seneca man was killed after being hit by a car following a domestic incident Thursday night.More >
What's happening at the IRS during the shutdown
What's happening at the IRS during the shutdown
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >
The U.S. government is closed. And if it doesn't reopen by Monday, Americans expecting refunds or waiting to hear back from the IRS on an existing audit or other tax matter may be out of luck.More >
Dogs get cozy in sweaters during chilly weather
Dogs get cozy in sweaters during chilly weather
Anyone who went outside Saturday knows it was a chilly day. Folks around town bundled up, not only keeping themselves warm but trying to keep their four-legged friends toasty as well. And what's cuter than a dog in a sweater?More >
Anyone who went outside Saturday knows it was a chilly day. Folks around town bundled up, not only keeping themselves warm but trying to keep their four-legged friends toasty as well. And what's cuter than a dog in a sweater?More >
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
Phoenix bishop Alexis Thomas dies at 50
The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.More >
The Phoenix native was the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.More >
Trump campaign releases ad tying Democrats to murders by undocumented immigrants
Trump campaign releases ad tying Democrats to murders by undocumented immigrants
The ad was released hours into the government shutdown.More >
The ad was released hours into the government shutdown.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
Man looking for daughter born in Covington
VIDEO: Snow hits Flagstaff
VIDEO: Snow hits Flagstaff
In Flagstaff the storm is a welcome sight for skiiers and snowboarders. Maria Hechenova says it's been nothing but fun for students on the campus of Northern Arizona University. (January 20, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Sweater weather... for dogs!
VIDEO: Sweater weather... for dogs!
It was sweater weather today... for our four-legged friends! Check out some of these cuties.More >
It was sweater weather today... for our four-legged friends! Check out some of these cuties.More >
Bond set at $100K for Upstate woman charged after deputies say she dragged man to death with pickup truck
Bond set at $100K for Upstate woman charged after dragging man to death with pickup truck
A bond court hearing was held on Saturday for an Upstate woman deputies say was charged with dragging a man to death down several streets with a pickup truck in Seneca. (1/20/18)More >
A bond court hearing was held on Saturday for an Upstate woman deputies say was charged with dragging a man to death down several streets with a pickup truck in Seneca. (1/20/18)More >
Coolest temperatures of the week arrive on Monday
Coolest temperatures of the week arrive on Monday
Daytime highs across Arizona will run five to ten degrees below normal Sunday afternoon, with the coldest temperatures of the week expected Monday morning.More >
Daytime highs across Arizona will run five to ten degrees below normal Sunday afternoon, with the coldest temperatures of the week expected Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
VIDEO: Phoenix topless bar makes Dean's list for perfect health inspection
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (January 19, 2018)More >