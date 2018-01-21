Best happy hour spots in Tempe

Happy hour is the happiest hour of the day, it's day time but it's still acceptable to drink, it's not yet dinner time but if you're hungry there are small plates galore. Tempe is a college town and it has some of the Valley's best happy hour spots.

We've created a list of five of our favorite happy hour spots in Tempe.

Four Peaks Brewery - 1340 E. 8th Street, #104

The famous Four Peaks Brewery's home base, the place where they brewed their first batch of beer, is right here in Tempe. Enjoy some great happy hour deals both in the evening and at night at this classic pub.

Their happy hour is daily 2:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. and starts up again at 10:00 p.m. to close. Happy hour includes a small bites menu available from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with prices ranging from $4 to $7.

Beer specials include $1 off pints and $4 off pitchers. Other drinks are discounted as well with $3 well spirits, $4 local Arizona spirits and $6 glasses of wine.

Salut Kitchen Bar - 1435 E. University Drive

Salut Kitchen Bar offers a mix of Mediterranean and American dishes and an extensive wine selection.

Their happy hour is pretty straight forward: $2 off all tapas, 50 percent off bottles of wine and $2 off craft beer and cocktails.

Happy hour is every day from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pedal Haus - 730 S. Mill Avenue #102

Located right on Mill Avenue, Pedal Haus is in a prime location for people-watching. The inside of the restaurant has a more reserved vibe while the party happens outside on the patio.

Their happy hour is Monday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pedal Haus also celebrates Sunday Funday with drink and food specials all day long including $3 Pedal Haus Beers and mimosas.

Zipp’s - 690 S. Mill Avenue

Zipp's is a fun and entertaining sports bar with locations all over the Valley. For happy hour fun, look for the $2 pizza slices and $5 32 oz. domestic drafts and premium pints. They also have $4 margaritas and $6 premium wine.

Their happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Zipp's has locations all over the Valley and their happy hour specials vary by location so make sure to call ahead before you go!

Postino Wine Cafe - 615 S. College Avenue

Postino is a wine bar that's known for their delicious bruschetta boards and toasty paninis. This chill and contemporary spot makes it even better with their happy hour deals.

Every day they offer their $5 'til 5 p.m. deal which means glasses of wine and pitchers of beer are just $5 until 5 p.m. They also offer a package deal on Monday and Tuesday nights. $20 gets you a bruschetta board and a bottle of wine after 8 p.m.

Head out to Tempe and get your happy hour on!

