Recipes from The Covenant restaurant in Paradise Valley

Hummus Board

Ingredients

Hummus 4 Oz.

Baby carrots 6 Ea.

Shishito Peppers 6 Ea.

Squash (Assorted) 4 Ea.

Radish (Halves) 4 Ea

Chive Oil 1 Drizzle

Pita Dough 1 Ea.

Pine Nuts 1 Oz.

Directions

1. Place vegetables in a hot sizzle pan drizzle with Corto high heat oil and S&P and cook until blistered and tender

2. Smear hummus across the wood board

3. Place carrots across board in a X pattern and fill in with assorted vegetables

4. Place pita dough in the oven cook for 1 min and flip and repeat remove and cut into 6 pieces

5. Place pita at the end of the board

6. Garnish with chive oil and Toasted Pine nuts

Poke Tuna

Ingredients

Diced Tuna (¼ inch) 2 Oz.

Soy Beans 1 Oz.

Wakamie Salad 1 Oz

Daikon 1 Oz.

Tobiko 1 tsp

Spicy Aioli 1 Tsp

Wonton Cracker 4 Ea.

Directions

