Recipes from The Covenant restaurant in Paradise Valley

Hummus Board

Ingredients

  • Hummus 4 Oz.
  • Baby carrots 6 Ea.
  • Shishito Peppers 6 Ea.
  • Squash (Assorted) 4 Ea.
  • Radish (Halves) 4 Ea
  • Chive Oil 1 Drizzle
  • Pita Dough 1 Ea.
  • Pine Nuts 1 Oz.

Directions

1. Place vegetables in a hot sizzle pan drizzle with Corto high heat oil and S&P and cook until blistered and tender

2. Smear hummus across the wood board

3. Place carrots across board in a X pattern and fill in with assorted vegetables

4. Place pita dough in the oven cook for 1 min and flip and repeat remove and cut into 6 pieces

5. Place pita at the end of the board

6. Garnish with chive oil and Toasted Pine nuts

Poke Tuna

Ingredients

  • Diced Tuna (¼ inch) 2 Oz.
  • Soy Beans 1 Oz.
  • Wakamie Salad 1 Oz
  • Daikon 1 Oz.
  • Tobiko 1 tsp
  • Spicy Aioli 1 Tsp
  • Wonton Cracker 4 Ea.

Directions

Pan Seared Scallops Citrus Beurre Blanc Sweet and buttery U10 scallops cooked until crispy on the outside on top of a polenta cake served with a citrus beurre blanc sauce. polenta cake, citrus beurre blanc, roasted vegetables, orange segments.

