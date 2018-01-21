Recipes for a healthy breakfast to boost your immune system

Squash Pancakes (dairy free, grain free, sugar free)

Ingredients:

1 or 2 coarsely grated zucchini or yellow crookneck squash

2 small eggs

1 heaping spoon almond butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients well in a bowl until it thickens into a batter

Heat a skillet over medium heat on stove top and add 1-2 tbs coconut oil or ghee

Once skillet is hot, scoop batter into skillet to form pancakes 3-4 inches in diameter

Cook until edges crisp (3-5 mins) before flipping.

Flip and cook until golden brown

Eat as is, top with a spoon of coconut yogurt (see below) and dried cranberries. For variety, add onion or sliced apples to the batter.

Simple and Delicious Coconut Yogurt (Dairy free, gluten free, sugar free, vegan)

Ingredients:

1 can full-fat coconut milk

2 probiotic capsules (any type should work, try to get one that has at least 50 billion live)

Mason jar

cheesecloth



Directions:

Empty coconut milk into a clean glass jar (like mason jar)

Open probiotic capsule and sprinkle contents over coconut milk

Stir to combine

Cover jar with cheesecloth and sit on counter top for 24-48 hours (it may still look runny)

After yogurt has activated, refrigerate in order to thicken and cool



Enjoy plain (tastes similar to Greek yogurt), add fresh fruit, or use this to top pancakes or granola.

