Sunday, January 21

Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale. For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com
Sunday's Sweetheart
If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family, contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585. For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org.
IMMUNITY boosting pancakes
Scottsdale Integrative Acupuncture
scottsdaleintegrativeacupuncture.com/
(480) 427-0373
Squash Pancakes (dairy free, grain free, sugar free)
Ingredients:
1 or 2 coarsely grated zucchini or yellow crookneck squash
2 small eggs
1 heaping spoon almond butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Mix all ingredients well in a bowl until it thickens into a batter
Heat a skillet over medium heat on stovetop and add 1-2 TBS coconut oil or ghee
Once skillet is hot, scoop batter into skillet to form pancakes 3-4 inches in diameter
Cook until edges crisp (3-5 mins) before flipping.
Flip and cook until golden brown
Eat as is, top with a spoon of coconut yogurt (see below) and dried cranberries. For variety, add onion or sliced apples to the batter.
Simple and Delicious Coconut Yogurt (Dairy free, gluten free, sugar free, vegan)
Ingredients:
1 can full-fat coconut milk
2 probiotic capsules (any type should work, try to get one that has at least 50 billion live)
Mason jar
cheesecloth
Directions:
Empty coconut milk into a clean glass jar (like mason jar)
Open probiotic capsule and sprinkle contents over coconut milk
Stir to combine
Cover jar with cheesecloth and sit on countertop for 24-48 hours (it may still look runny)
After yogurt has activated, refrigerate in order to thicken and cool
Enjoy plain (tastes similar to greek yogurt), add fresh fruit, or use this to top pancakes or granola
The Covenant
4740E Shea Blvd #104
Phoenix, AZ 85028
602-595-7440
Thecovenantaz.com
Hummus Board
1.Place vegetables in a hot sizzle pan drizzle with Corto high
heat oil and S&P and cook until blistered and tender
2.Smear hummus across the wood board
3.Place carrots across board in a X pattern and fill in with
assorted vegetables
4.Place pita dough in the oven cook for 1 min and flip and
repeat remove and cut into 6 pieces
5.Place pita at the end of the board
6.Garnish with chive oil and Toasted Pine nuts
Measure
Hummus
4 Oz.
Baby carrots
6 Ea.
Shishito Peppers
6Ea.
Squash (Assorted)
4Ea.
Radish (Halves)
4 Ea
Chive Oil
1
Drizzle
Pita Dough
1 Ea.
Pine Nuts
1 Oz.
Poke Tuna
PROCEDURE
Amount
Measure
Diced Tuna (¼ inch)
2 Oz.
Soy Beans
1 Oz.
Wakamie Salad
1Oz Daikon
1 Oz.Tobiko
1tsp
Spicy Aioli
1 Tsp
Wonton Cracker
4 Ea.
Pan Seared Scallops Citrus Beurre Blanc Sweet and buttery U10 scallops cooked until crispy on the outside on top of a polenta cake served with a citrus beurre blanc sauce. polenta cake, citrus beurre blanc, roasted vegetables, orange segments.
