Sunday, January 21

IMMUNITY boosting pancakes

Scottsdale Integrative Acupuncture

scottsdaleintegrativeacupuncture.com/

(480) 427-0373

Squash Pancakes (dairy free, grain free, sugar free)

Ingredients:

1 or 2 coarsely grated zucchini or yellow crookneck squash

2 small eggs

1 heaping spoon almond butter

Salt and pepper to taste



Directions:

Mix all ingredients well in a bowl until it thickens into a batter

Heat a skillet over medium heat on stovetop and add 1-2 TBS coconut oil or ghee

Once skillet is hot, scoop batter into skillet to form pancakes 3-4 inches in diameter

Cook until edges crisp (3-5 mins) before flipping.

Flip and cook until golden brown



Eat as is, top with a spoon of coconut yogurt (see below) and dried cranberries. For variety, add onion or sliced apples to the batter.



Simple and Delicious Coconut Yogurt (Dairy free, gluten free, sugar free, vegan)

Ingredients:

1 can full-fat coconut milk

2 probiotic capsules (any type should work, try to get one that has at least 50 billion live)

Mason jar

cheesecloth



Directions:

Empty coconut milk into a clean glass jar (like mason jar)

Open probiotic capsule and sprinkle contents over coconut milk

Stir to combine

Cover jar with cheesecloth and sit on countertop for 24-48 hours (it may still look runny)

After yogurt has activated, refrigerate in order to thicken and cool



Enjoy plain (tastes similar to greek yogurt), add fresh fruit, or use this to top pancakes or granola

The Covenant

4740E Shea Blvd #104

Phoenix, AZ 85028

602-595-7440

Thecovenantaz.com

Hummus Board

1.Place vegetables in a hot sizzle pan drizzle with Corto high

heat oil and S&P and cook until blistered and tender

2.Smear hummus across the wood board

3.Place carrots across board in a X pattern and fill in with

assorted vegetables

4.Place pita dough in the oven cook for 1 min and flip and

repeat remove and cut into 6 pieces

5.Place pita at the end of the board

6.Garnish with chive oil and Toasted Pine nuts

Measure

Hummus

4 Oz.

Baby carrots

6 Ea.

Shishito Peppers

6Ea.

Squash (Assorted)

4Ea.

Radish (Halves)

4 Ea

Chive Oil

1

Drizzle

Pita Dough

1 Ea.

Pine Nuts

1 Oz.

Poke Tuna

PROCEDURE

Amount

Measure

Diced Tuna (¼ inch)

2 Oz.

Soy Beans

1 Oz.

Wakamie Salad

1Oz Daikon

1 Oz.Tobiko

1tsp

Spicy Aioli

1 Tsp

Wonton Cracker

4 Ea.

Pan Seared Scallops Citrus Beurre Blanc Sweet and buttery U10 scallops cooked until crispy on the outside on top of a polenta cake served with a citrus beurre blanc sauce. polenta cake, citrus beurre blanc, roasted vegetables, orange segments.

