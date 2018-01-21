Women gathered at the state capitol for the Phoenix Women's March

Many Women's Marches happened Saturday across the country but here in Phoenix, the Women's March happened Sunday morning at the State Capitol.

In a sea of pink, thousands marched starting at 11:00 a.m.

"There's [sic] a lot of things that we care about and we don't feel we are being heard by this legislation. So we want to encourage all the other men and women who support us to get out and vote in November it's very, very important. All politics is local, so vote," said Kelly Fairlie.

[READ MORE: One year later, Women's March returns]

She and a group of women held up signs protesting President Trump, specifically his tweets.

"Some of his tweets are ludicrous," yelled one person in the crowd of marches. Others chanted 'my rights, my vote'.

Mike Weber, a husband and father of two girls, said he showed up this year to support the women in his life.

"They [women] just don't get the respect they deserve and I think a woman can do anything a man can do, if she's physically capable of doing it, let her do it," said Weber.

[LAST YEAR'S MARCH: DPS: 20,000 gathered for Women’s March in Phoenix]

Many of the hand-held signs marchers carried included profanity quoting President Trump's words and some included many of his tweets.

One woman who wished to not have her name published dressed up as President Trump carrying the Statue of Liberty on his back.

"I love comedy, and in the midst of the sorrow and anger you have to laugh and I wanted to make people laugh. I'm here as a nearly 60 year old woman who marched back in the 70s during the Vietnam War, I want to see love and compassion again. What I'm seeing now is going backwards instead of forward."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.