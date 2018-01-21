Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20Posted: Updated:
Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
The Wildlife World Zoo
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park. For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.
Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auction
http://russoandsteele.com/
Local First Arizona Foundation
localfirstazfoundation.org
602-956-0909
Sweepeasy broom
, 509 S. 48th St. Suite 105 Tempe, AZ. 85281, 833-793-3739 Ext. 0 (Office)
sweepeasybroom.com
Snow Day
Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Desert Ridge Marketplace
Sandbar Parking lot
21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
www.shopdesertridge.com
AAA Arizona
1-800-AAA-HELP
https://www.facebook.com/AAAArizona
Tempe Public Market Café;
8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284; (480) 629-5120; tempepublicmarket.com
clean the office to fight the flu
Stratus Building Solutions
5009 East Washington Street, Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85034
602-734-5755
www.stratusbuildingsolutions.com
www.stratusclean.com
AZ Vegetarian Food Festival
January 20-21, 2018
10am-5pm both days
General Admission Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Kids 10 and under are free.
www.azvegfoodfest.com
Chocolate Crostini
Slice a good crusty baguette. Brush the bread with a little fruity extra-virgin olive oil, make or rewarm some ganache if it’s been made ahead, and set aside while you enjoy your meal with friends and family. After dinner, pop back into the kitchen and finish the crostini. Or make a tray to serve at a cocktail party. I like to sprinkle the warm crostini with lemon salt or a smoked finishing salt. The crunchy salt and drizzle of fruity olive oil on the chocolate-smeared bread is heavenly.
Makes about 16 pieces per typical baguette
Ingredients:
1 quality 10-inch whole grain or sourdough baguette
2 tablespoons fruity extra virgin olive oil for the bread; plus about 1 tablespoon for drizzling
1 1⁄3 cups Bittersweet Chocolate Ganache Glaze, more as needed (recipe follows)
Finishing salt for sprinkling
1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. While the oven preheats, slice the bread on a diagonal, about 1⁄2 inch thick.
2. Arrange the slices on baking sheet and brush each slice lightly with the olive oil. Toast the bread for 5 to 8 minutes or until just golden. Alternatively, you may grill the slices.
3. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and cool the bread until it’s barely warm.
4. Spread each piece with a good smear of ganache. Sprinkle lightly with salt and drizzle with a touch of olive oil.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
4000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste. 105
480-994-1100
www.grimaldispizzeria.com
( NO RECIPE)
Brunch Bash
Cityscape
1 E. Washington St. Phoenix, 85004
www.brunchbashaz.com
480.586.6711
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.