Saturday, January 20

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

The Wildlife World Zoo

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park. For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com.

Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auction

http://russoandsteele.com/

Local First Arizona Foundation

localfirstazfoundation.org

602-956-0909

Sweepeasy broom

, 509 S. 48th St. Suite 105 Tempe, AZ. 85281, 833-793-3739 Ext. 0 (Office)

sweepeasybroom.com

Snow Day

Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Sandbar Parking lot

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

www.shopdesertridge.com

AAA Arizona

1-800-AAA-HELP

https://www.facebook.com/AAAArizona

Tempe Public Market Café;

8749 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284; (480) 629-5120; tempepublicmarket.com

clean the office to fight the flu

Stratus Building Solutions

5009 East Washington Street, Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85034

602-734-5755

www.stratusbuildingsolutions.com

www.stratusclean.com



AZ Vegetarian Food Festival

January 20-21, 2018

10am-5pm both days

General Admission Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Kids 10 and under are free.

www.azvegfoodfest.com

Chocolate Crostini

Slice a good crusty baguette. Brush the bread with a little fruity extra-virgin olive oil, make or rewarm some ganache if it’s been made ahead, and set aside while you enjoy your meal with friends and family. After dinner, pop back into the kitchen and finish the crostini. Or make a tray to serve at a cocktail party. I like to sprinkle the warm crostini with lemon salt or a smoked finishing salt. The crunchy salt and drizzle of fruity olive oil on the chocolate-smeared bread is heavenly.

Makes about 16 pieces per typical baguette

Ingredients:

1 quality 10-inch whole grain or sourdough baguette

2 tablespoons fruity extra virgin olive oil for the bread; plus about 1 tablespoon for drizzling

1 1⁄3 cups Bittersweet Chocolate Ganache Glaze, more as needed (recipe follows)

Finishing salt for sprinkling

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. While the oven preheats, slice the bread on a diagonal, about 1⁄2 inch thick.

2. Arrange the slices on baking sheet and brush each slice lightly with the olive oil. Toast the bread for 5 to 8 minutes or until just golden. Alternatively, you may grill the slices.

3. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and cool the bread until it’s barely warm.

4. Spread each piece with a good smear of ganache. Sprinkle lightly with salt and drizzle with a touch of olive oil.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

4000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste. 105

480-994-1100

www.grimaldispizzeria.com

( NO RECIPE)

Brunch Bash

Cityscape

1 E. Washington St. Phoenix, 85004

www.brunchbashaz.com

480.586.6711

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.