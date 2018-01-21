MCACC taking action after dog dies of bacterial infection

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Saturday that a dog in their care died due to Streptococcus zooepidemicus at their Mesa shelter.

Mary Martin, the director of Maricopa Animal Care Centers, said there is one confirmed case and a second case will likely be confirmed Monday. Martin said they are taking the diagnosis very seriously.

The shelter will shut down all playgroups and non-mandated services. Martin said adoptions will continue with information provided to adopters.

"We have not shut down adoptions as of yet because we've only had one case. And because we feel it's immensely important that we do everything we can to address the shelter population as a whole. The number one thing we can do for that is move animals through our system rapidly and to place them in homes," said veterinarian Leo Egar.

MCACC held a press conference Sunday morning to let the community know the bacteria is here so local veterinarians can be aware.

According to Martin, Two Pups Wellness Fund has agreed to pay for treatment and the Arizona Animal Rescue Mission will pay for transportation of animals if the Mesa shelter needs to be shut down.

MCACC is asking fosters to use caution and is telling the public not to bring dogs to the Mesa shelter.

Egar said healthy home pets are not in danger because the disease is seen in shelter dogs who are stressed from living in community housing.

"You almost can't get this disease if you are a normal, healthy home pet dog," Egar said.

The Mesa shelter is extending its free adoption weekend into next week to help lessen the amount of animals at the shelter.

The west Valley shelter located at 2500 S. 27th Avenue in Phoenix is still open for animal surrenders. Both shelters are open for adoptions.

